Drones to Be Used in Cyclone-Hit Areas: AP CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to utilize the services of drones in marooned cyclone-affected areas and continuously monitoring the emerging situations.

More attention would be paid to places where a possibility of flash floods exists due to the overflowing of streams.

Naidu, along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, conducted a thorough review of the ongoing impact of Cyclone Montha in the state.

Officials informed the CM about the possibility of the cyclone’s landfall near Kakinada and that the “wind velocity is more between Kakinada and Machilipatnam coasts.”

The CM said field-level information should be collected from village secretariats to take up relief works. The people of low-lying areas in West Godavari should be alerted as there was a possibility of a Yerra kaluva flood with incessant rains for the past two days, he said.

Relief and rescue teams sent cyclone alerts to the mobile phones of 1.92 crore people. Essential commodities have been stored, and 2703 generators kept ready for urgent use in the coastal districts. The police wireless system has been linked to 81 towers to handle emergency situations.

Officials said crops in 43000 acres got submerged in Konaseema, Prakasam, Nandyala, Kadapa and East Godavari districts.

Naidu directed the officials to provide a facility to farmers to upload information on crops.

He asked agricultural officials to modify their reporting app so farmers can give details of crop damage directly.

Fodder for cattle has been arranged, and drone surveys are under way to expedite restoration in inundated zones and areas with damaged trees, towers and hoardings.

Pawan Kalyan has advised rescue teams to ensure uninterrupted connectivity between villages, resolving obstacles caused by fallen trees and electric poles. Minister Lokesh confirmed direct coordination with district collectors and SPs, stating that field officers were active in all affected regions.

While Rayalaseema region has not received rainfall, the CM directed officials to harness Krishna river flows by filling local reservoirs, ensuring not a single TMC of water is lost.

The review was attended by ministers Anitha, Narayana, Anagani Satyaprasad, chief secretary Vijayanand, DGP Harish Gupta and others.