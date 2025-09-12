Officials Review Dasara Arrangements at Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the upcoming Dasara Sharannavarathri festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Durga temple) atop Indrakeeladri. NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha, Vijayawada municipal commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, additional SP Ramakrishna, ACP Durga Rao and others, under the supervision of temple executive officer V.K. Seena Naik, reviewed the progress of arrangements during a field inspection on Thursday.

The officials inspected queue lines and suggested new holding areas to ease pilgrim traffic. The queue lines will extend from Vinayaka Temple, Seethammavari Padalu, the RE China Wall and Tollgate and via Ghat Road up to the temple. Special entry and exit passages will be provided to prevent congestion, addressing issues that have been faced in previous years.

The officials underscored that prasadam and mass offerings should maintain high quality, and no compromise would be tolerated. They directed all government departments to work in coordination to ensure the success of this year’s Dasara celebrations, promising devotees a comfortable darshan and improved facilities.

The police authorities are identifying parking zones and diversion routes to regulate traffic during the festivals. A comprehensive traffic plan is being prepared to ensure smooth vehicular movement in and around the hill shrine.

Arrangements are being made to provide drinking water, milk and Annaprasadam in the queue lines. Instructions were given to set up temporary toilets, medical centres, and information kiosks for devotees. Officials stressed that hygiene around the temple premises, river ghats and holding areas will be strictly maintained.

In view of the expected large turnout, authorities are strengthening security arrangements. CCTV surveillance will be stepped up around the temple, queue complexes and ghats. Based on past experience, the security plan is being fortified to ensure safety and the smooth conduct of the festivities.