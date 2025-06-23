Officials Review Arrangements for ‘Suparipalana–Tholi Adugu’ Programme

Vijayawada: Principal Secretary of the state municipal administration department, S. Suresh Kumar, along with Guntur district collector S. Nagalakshmi, reviewed arrangements for the ‘Suparipalana–Tholi Adugu’ (First Step Towards Good Governance) programme at Velagapudi in Amaravati on Sunday.

Suresh Kumar stated that, to mark the completion of one year of the coalition government in the state, a meeting will be held behind the State Secretariat on Monday to present the development and welfare initiatives carried out by the government over the past year.

Suresh Kumar and Nagalakshmi said the preparations for the event were nearly complete. Unlike regular meetings, this gathering will feature specially arranged round tables across the venue, where public representatives and officials from each Assembly constituency will sit together to extensively discuss development achievements and future plans for their constituencies.

They added that, as part of the Vikasit Bharat initiative, the government’s plans for the state’s comprehensive development under the Swarnandhra 2047 Vision Plan will also be discussed in detail.

The venue has been set up with round tables and a central stage for the main participants. Separate dining arrangements have been made for the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, and officials attending the event.

Guntur joint collector Bhargav Tej, state planning department joint secretary Ananth Shankar, Guntur RDO Srinivasa Rao, additional director of protocol Mohan Rao, and officials from several departments took part in the review meeting.