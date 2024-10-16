Officials review arrangements for Amaravati Drone Summit

Vijayawada:Secretary for Investment and Infrastructure S. Suresh Kumar along with NTR district collector Dr. G. Srijana and relevant department officials, visited Babburi Grounds adjacent to Punnami Ghat on Tuesday to review arrangements for the drone show as part of the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024.

In an effort to establish Andhra Pradesh as the drone capital of India, the state government is set to host the two-day summit on October 22 and 23 at the CK Convention Center in Mangalagiri.

The summit will feature a drone show, laser light and sound displays, and cultural events on the evening of October 22, with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other state and central government officials expected to attend.

Suresh Kumar advised the authorities to create separate VIP, public, and viewing galleries for attendees to enjoy the drone show and other events. He also discussed parking arrangements for delegates' vehicles arriving from the CK Convention Center.

Present at the meeting were NTR District Joint Collector Dr. Nidhi Meena, VMC Commissioner H.M. Dhyanchandra, DCP Gauthami Shali, and others.