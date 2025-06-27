Officials Respond To Deccan Chronicle Report

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prompted by a Deccan Chronicle report titled “Tribal Kids in Anakapalli Walk Miles for Education,” District Education Officer (DEO) G. Apparao Naidu, accompanied by MRO Nagamma, MDO G.V.S. Prasada Rao and other officials visited the Losingi village, trekking nearly 10 km, to assess first-hand the ground situation.

Belonging to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), students of Kondu tribe daily endure the long, uphill treks from the villages of Pedagaruvu, Patalo Singi and Kotha Losingi, situated in the Arla panchayat of Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district, to attend their school in Y.B. Patnam.



Apparao told DC, “These three villages have a combined population of 328. Given the logistical hardship the students face, we will propose establishment of local schools and request a mini Anganwadi centre.”



According to Apparao, the MPP School at Y.B. Patnam currently has 32 students, 23 of whom are from the tribal hamlets, with 10 more children expected to enrol. Losingi alone has 33 school-aged children; though 24 more are required for Anganwadi services.



Villagers have expressed deep frustration over the absence of early childhood facilities. “More than 30 children living here have to walk 15 kilometres to access Anganwadi services in Rajannapet. Yet officials have never visited us to assess the need for an Anganwadi centre,” pointed out tribal leader Kilo Narasaiah.



Community members reported that despite an allocation of ₹2.5 crore under NREGS, road construction had been substandard. Heavy rains have washed away the roads, leaving ambulances and two-wheelers unable to access the hamlets.



In light of these challenges, locals, including Venkat Rao and Kondapamula Satthibabu, reiterated their demands for urgent road repairs and establishment of a school in the village.