Andhra Pradesh: Officials on toes after two diarrhoea-related deaths

Vijayawada: Following a couple of deaths due to diarrhoea reported in Palnadu district in the past one week, minister for municipal administration, P. Narayana, inspected several parts of Narasaraopet and its adjoining areas on Thursday.

Issuing directive to ensure supply of safe drinking water as the contaminated water was the prime source of the spread of diarrhoea, he asked officials to oversee cleaning of the overhead water tanks. The minister asked the officials concerned to take up the chlorination work and also issued instructions for the supply of safe drinking water through tankers.

The minister also told the civic authorities to ensure proper upkeep of the drainages as well as carrying out sanitation drive.

Palnadu DMHO Dr. Ravi said, “Two diarrhoea-related deaths were reported in the district in the past one week and the deceased were over 60 years of age and suffering with other health issues. We have been running health camps from July 3 onwards in several parts of the district, where doctors are examining people.”