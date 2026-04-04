Officials Gear Up For Narasimhakonda Brahmotsavams

Nellore: Authorities have begun preparations for the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Narasimhakonda, scheduled from April 26 to May 6.

Revenue divisional officer Anusha, who chaired a review meeting on Saturday, directed officials to ensure smooth arrangements and prevent inconvenience to devotees. She stressed addressing shortcomings from last year and making special arrangements in view of the summer season.

Officials were asked to provide shaded shelters, drinking water, ORS packets and buttermilk. Queue lines will be organised for smooth darshan, while uninterrupted power supply will be ensured with backup transformers and generators.

The RDO instructed the health department to deploy first-aid centres, medicines and ambulances, and directed local bodies to maintain sanitation through regular garbage clearance.

Temple chairman Achyuta Shankar Reddy called for coordination among staff and trustees, while TDP leader Giridhar Reddy stressed proper duty allocation.

Temple executive officer Gopi briefed officials on arrangements, including queue management and prasadam distribution.

Officials from various departments and temple representatives attended the meeting.