Officials Deny Rumours of Looting at Kurnool Bus Accident Site

Kurnool: As officials towed away the burnt bus near Chinna Tekuru, a few people were seen on Thursday sifting through the ashes, apparently searching for jewellery or other items that may have belonged to the passengers. Officials, however, denied social media claims that valuables were stolen from the accident site.

The tragic bus accident occurred on October 24, when a private travel bus caught fire, claiming 19 lives. Following the incident, videos circulated online showing people near the burnt vehicle, sparking anger and allegations of looting.

Ulindakonda sub-inspector Dhanunjaya dismissed the rumours as baseless. He clarified that all formal procedures were completed the same day, and the bus was moved from the site as per protocol. “No valuables were taken illegally,” he stated.

The SI added that some locals and workers were seen checking the burnt remains and scrap material, which might have been misinterpreted as an attempt to loot. He reaffirmed that no theft or looting had taken place at the scene.