Officials dallying operation of tourism boats to Papikondalu

Vijayawada: Rampachodavaram revenue authorities have played hide and seek over giving permission to private tourism boat operators on Godavari River wanting to take tourists to the popular destination Papikondalu in view of the festive season starting from October and continuing till January next.

Despite being approached repeatedly, authorities cite a series of reasons to avoid giving permission, like the recent death of three medicos at Maredumilli, fear of heavy rainfall, and several small streams entering the Godavari River, raising its level, and safety of tourists under the circumstances.

These appear flimsy when water resources officials say flood water level in Godavari River at Polavaram project is at less than 27 metres and the discharge is less than one lakh cusecs. Tourism boats are not allowed to operate in the river when the water level at Polavaram is 30 metres and the discharge is five lakh cusecs.

On an average, 50,000 to 70,000 tourists from AP and Telangana visit Papikondalu by taking a cruise over the river from Gandi Pochamma Temple and Pochavaram annually.

Authorities stopped operation of boats on July 14, 2024, when Godavari witnessed floods.

During the tourist season, over 30 private tourism boats operate to Papikondalu from both sides of the river on a regular basis. Tourists enjoy the bounteous beauty of nature all along the curvaceous course of the river.

Tourists board the air-conditioned double-decker boats in the morning between 9 to 10 a.m. to reach Papikondalu and return to their place of origin by dusk.

Recently, Rampachodavaram sub-collector K.R. Kalpashree took a trail run on the boat from Gandi Pochamma Temple to Singanapalli. She held a meeting with the boat operators over operating of boats. Subsequently, boat operators got the permission to operate boats. But the same got withdrawn in no time.

Kalpashree said they intend to conduct a mock drill to help boat operators understand how to face a crisis, as no drills have been conducted since 2019. She underlined that they have developed standard operating procedures (SOPs), which the boat operators must follow.

There is an urgency on part of the operators. They say they can earn good revenue only during the festive season from October to January. During other times, their boats are idle, as no permission is given to operate the boats for varied reasons.

“We appeal to the government to intervene and permit us to operate boats to Papikondalu. We are already incurring losses, as we have to pay wages to our staff even when the boats are not operated,” a boat operator stated.

When contacted, Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector Dinesh Kumar said, “We want to set up control rooms, install CCTV cameras, conduct a mock drill, and educate boat operators about the SOPs. Today morning, we received a report on water level and water discharge at Polavaram, which are within permissible limits. We may give permission to operate tourism boats to Papikondalu on Thursday or Friday.”