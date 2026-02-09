Officials Clarify Viral School Dance Video, Deputy Warden Suspended

Visakhapatnam: Education officials have clarified that a video showing students dancing on a stage, which went viral on social media, was part of a farewell function at the Neelakanthapuram Tribal Ashram School in Parvathipuram Manyam district and did not involve any outside women, as claimed online.

The video, which circulated widely on social media platforms, led to allegations that women from outside the school had participated in a dance programme at the tribal school. However, deputy director of tribal welfare Vijay Shaanti dismissed these claims.

Speaking to this correspondent, Vijay Shaanti said the students seen in the video were Class X students of the school, along with some of their brothers and friends. She said the programme was organised as part of a farewell party.

“The teachers left after giving instructions, and later the students dressed up in women’s attire and performed the dance,” she said, adding that no outside women were involved.

She said the inquiry had been completed and, based on the instructions of Minister Nara Lokesh, the deputy warden Chandra Mohan was suspended.

Meanwhile, Parvathipuram Manyam superintendent of police Madhav Reddy said no case had been registered in connection with the video as no complaint had been received.