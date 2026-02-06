Official Tries to Raze Eatery's Ramp as He Was Denied 'One-by-Three Coffee'

Kurnool:A municipal official allegedly attempted to demolish the ramp of a small-time eatery, after its owner refused to serve him a ‘one-by-three’ coffee.

The incident took place in Proddatur town of Kadapa district.



Reports said the official visited the eatery in Proddatur to have a coffee. He demanded that a coffee be served as ‘one-by-three’ – meaning, in three cups. The stall owner refused, stating that he could provide ‘one-by-two’ but not ‘one-by-three’ coffee.



Enraged, the municipal official shouted at the owner. In a fit of anger, he declared that the eatery’s ramp was an illegal construction and he would demolish it.



Within 10 minutes, a machine was brought to the spot and an attempt made to remove the ramp.



As the demolition was about to begin, the eatery owner lay down in front of the machine, daring the officials and saying they could proceed with the demolition only after running over him.



This escalated the situation further. The entire episode was captured on video by a bystander and later shared on social media. It caused a sensation.



Following public outrage, the officials eventually stepped back.





