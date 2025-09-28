Odisha: Nobel Laureates Inspire Graduates At 3-Day KIIT Convocation 2025

BHUBANESWAR: The 21st Annual Convocation of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University concluded on Sunday with grandeur, marking a historic milestone as the ceremony was spread over three days for the first time. A record 9,464 students received their degrees, including 7,235 Bachelor’s, 2,034 Master’s, and 195 Ph.D. graduates.

The convocation was graced by eminent global personalities, including Professor Mohan Munasinghe, Nobel Laureate from Sri Lanka; H.E. Ouided Bouchamaoui, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate from Tunisia; and Dr. Justice Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, Judge and former president of the International Court of Justice.

Highlighting pressing global concerns, Prof. Munasinghe urged graduates to focus on the challenges of sustainability, poverty, and equity. Justice Yusuf inspired the students to embrace their roles as peace-builders and defenders of justice, calling on them to “build bridges of trust” and carry compassion for the marginalised. Bouchamaoui, expressing gratitude for the honorary doctorate conferred on her, said she was privileged to join the ranks of 23 Nobel laureates who have visited KIIT.

This year, Honorary Doctorates were awarded to Dr. Fidel Reyes Lee, Rector and Member of Congress, Guatemala; Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Executive Director of Wockhardt Ltd.; Mr. Norbert Sauer, chairman of the Archaeological Park, Germany; Mr. Sunjoy Hans, founder chairman of the Lalchand Group; S. K. Sachdeva, chairman and editor, Competition Success Review; and Ouided Bouchamaoui.

Speakers praised the vision of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT and KISS educational institutes, for shaping the institutions into world-class centers of learning and social service.