Odisha Man Held in Srikakulam for Smuggling 13 kg of Ganja

Visakhapatnam: Kasibugga police in Srikakulam district arrested a man from Odisha for allegedly transporting 13 kilogrammes of ganja to Maharashtra.

The accused, identified as Sapan Kumar Babarta, a luggage van driver from Odisha, was apprehended at the Kasibugga bus stand while attempting to move the contraband concealed in a trolley bag.

Kasibugga sub-inspector Suryanarayana said Babarta had been operating as part of a three-member trafficking network spanning Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

According to police, Babarta met a van driver from Solapur, Maharashtra, about a year ago in Bhubaneswar. The Maharashtra contact allegedly promised him ₹5,000 per kilogramme for each delivery, prompting Babarta to enter the illegal trade.

To procure the contraband, Babarta contacted an acquaintance from the Parlakhemundi area, who had previously visited his village for welding work. This supplier allegedly sourced ganja grown in surrounding forest areas and sold it to Babarta for `2,000 per kilogramme.

Police said the accused had successfully carried out several such transactions before being arrested.