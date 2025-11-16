Odisha CM Majhi Pays Tributes to Birsa Munda in Paderu, Unveils Statue

Visakhapatnam: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid rich tributes to Adivasi freedom fighter Birsa Munda on the occasion of the latter's 150th birth anniversary, celebrated as Jatiya Gaurav Diwas in Paderu in ASR district on Sunday. He unveiled a statue of Birsa Munda on the occasion.

Addressing a public meeting later, the Odisha CM said Birsa Munda had not only been a freedom fighter but also a spiritual leader. Though he lived for only 25 years, his life had been full of events which inspired the tribal communities of the agency areas.

Birsa Munda’s influence had been immense, with successive governments now appointing Adivasi as chief ministers in Odisha and Chhattisgarh and the President of India’s post also going to a tribal woman.

Majhi said his government in Odisha has been providing education and medical services to 28 lakh particularly vulnerable groups of tribals and providing clean water to 90,000 homes. “We have reduced Maoist influence from 126 districts to 38 districts in the agency states, thereby enabling a peaceful life for the Adivasi.

Speaking on the occasion, AP Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the present NDA government is giving top priority to the welfare of tribal people, including healthcare. He said the previous governments did not even give land to Adivasi.

Tribal Welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani said having an Adivasi as Chief Minister is a great honour for the tribal communities. She requested the Odisha Chief Minister to permanently resolve the problems of 21 Koita villages pending for decades.

Andhra Pradesh BJP state president P.V.N. Madhav said the NDA government has always honoured people who had participated in the freedom struggle and sacrificed their lives. “Let us organise Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas in every village under Andhra Vanavasi Kalyan,” Madhav stated.

Those present on the occasion included Adivasi Morcha state president Pangi Raja Rao, former MLA Giddi Eshwari and GCC chairman Kidari Shravan Kumar, apart from several Adivasi leaders.