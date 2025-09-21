Odia Copper Plate Reveals Eclipses Considered Auspicious During Ancient Times

Visakhapatnam: Solar and lunar eclipses have figured prominently in religious, cultural and astronomical texts of ancient Indian history. Rulers followed Dharma Shastras and had deep faith in Vedic practices. They considered eclipses “punya kala,” an auspicious time for performing religious rituals and donating wealth, which would bring spiritual merit and blessings, says epigraphist from Odisha Bishnu Mohan Adhikari.

In this regard, he said in 2021, during the renovation of Ghanatamana mandapam at Srisailam Temple in Kurnool district, two rare Odia copper plates had been discovered. They date back to the reign of Gajapati King Mallikarjuna Deva.

The inscription revealed that during a solar eclipse, Mallikarjuna Deva donated Rilima village to Bhujabala Bhumesvaradeva and Sangameswara Deva. The grant had been made on the Sukla Pakhya of Ashvina in the Manmatha Nama Samvatsara, corresponding to Saturday, October 1, 1475 CE.

This period belonged to Suryavanshi Gajapati rulers of Odisha, who governed a vast territory stretching from the Ganga River in the north to the Kaveri in the south.

“This copper plate provides critical evidence of how rulers not only followed religious traditions, but also integrated astronomical knowledge and spiritual customs in their governance,” Adhikari said.

The inscription includes imprecatory verses in Sanskrit, warning that anyone confiscating the grant would incur the wrath of Lord Shiva and will attain Naraka. Interestingly, the ruler uses the title “Bira Sri Pratapa,” without adopting other typical Gajapati titles.

Scholars suggest that Mallikarjuna Deva could be a royal family member governing the southern province, similar to Hambiradeva and Raghudeva Narendra, sons and nephews of Kapilendra Gajapati and contemporaries of Purushottama Gajapati.

The copper plates bear the royal insignia, such as the conch (shankha), discus (chakra), damaru (drum), trident (trisula), and sun and moon, engraved on them. These symbols confirm the king’s affiliation with the Gajapati dynasty and their deep-rooted connection to Shaiva and Vaishnava traditions.

Epigraphist Bishnu also referred to a bilingual copper plate of the Gajapati ruler, which had been found in Srisailam Temple, and is presently in the Odisha State Museum in Bhubaneswar.

Since eclipses are astronomical phenomena, this discovery strengthens the view that ancient and medieval rulers used both shastra (scriptures) and purana-based knowledge systems to guide religious observances, governance and social welfare. Further discoveries from this period could offer more insights into Odisha’s history and its influence across India.