Obscene Dances Played In Vinayaka Chaturthi Celebrations

Kakinada:The organisers of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations at Telikicharla village in Nallajarla mandal of East Godavari district arranged an obscene dance programme in the name of recording dance.

It has become a big controversy in the aftermath of huge campaigning on Sanathana Dharma. The dances have become viral on social media.

East Godavari district superintendent of police D. Narasimha Kishore reacted to the issue and issued strict instructions to the police officials. He said that an inquiry committee has been appointed on the issue of whether the dances were exhibited or not. He said that already a criminal case was registered on the incident. He said that action would be taken against the organisers and dancers as per law.

Nallajarla police said that after completion of the immersion programme, action would be taken against the liable persons. Many of the spiritual speakers exhorted the Vinayaka Chaturdhi or Vijaya Dasami or any other spiritual occasion not to organise such dances or cine songs or others. But the organisers did not heed their voice and enthusiastically organised such programmes.