Objectionable Content In Government’s WhatsApp Group In Kuppam

TIRUPATI: An official WhatsApp group used for coordination within the Kuppam Revenue Division reported a security breach on Thursday after objectionable images and unknown APK links got posted in the group.

The group is administered by the Information and Public Relations Department. It includes senior officials from Chittoor and Tirupati districts, along with a few officers based in Amaravati.

The objectionable content remained visible for nearly two hours before being deleted.

The WhatsApp group mainly has updates on development works in the Kuppam region, VVIP visits, including those of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and activities in the Kuppam Area Development Authority.

In a statement on Friday, District Information and Public Relations Officer (Chittoor) N. Velayudham said his mobile phone had been hacked, which led to the unauthorised posts. He said the matter has immediately been reported to district collector Sumit Kumar and senior officials of the department.

Velayudham said a complaint has been lodged with the Cybercrime police in Tirupati. He underlined that steps are being taken to review security measures within official digital platforms.