Nuzvid police recover 2 kg of gold, arrest 5 thieves

Kakinada: Nuzvid police arrested five members of an inter-district gang and recovered 2 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs. 1.5 crore and 13 kg of silver ornaments worth Rs. 12 lakh. The total value of the recovered items is Rs. 1.62 crore.

The gang, led by Thella Yesu from Eluru, had been involved in a series of burglaries across Eluru and surrounding areas over the past three years. The police used advanced surveillance to track the criminals' movements, leading to the arrest of the gang members.

The gang, active between 2007 and 2016, targeted 43 houses across three districts. The arrested individuals were involved in 28 cases, including 11 each in Nuzvid and Pedavegi Circles, five in Eluru Sub-Division, and one in Polavaram Sub-Division.

SP K. Prathap Shiva Kishore praised the police teams for their swift action.