Nuzvid police arrest three interstate thieves, recover 19 stolen bikes

Kakinada: Nuzvid police have arrested three interstate thieves—Bathula Pawan Kalyan (27) from Kallurugudem in Telangana, Bhimireddy Sitharam Reddy from the same village, and Dhanikonda Ramesh from Dulla Kothuru village in Telangana—and recovered 19 stolen bikes valued at ₹9 lakh.

Eluru Superintendent of Police, K. Pratap Siva Kishore, informed reporters in Eluru on Thursday that the trio had stolen bikes from areas under the jurisdiction of several police stations, including Nuzvid, A. Konduru, Bandar Taluka, Mylavaram, Tiruvuru, Ongole, Krishna Lanka, Sathupalli, and Chintalapudi, among others.

The main accused, Pawan Kalyan, studied B.Com (Computers) at Kakatiya Degree College in Sathupalli. Sitharam Reddy had completed Class 10 and was working as a mechanic, while Ramesh was employed as a worker for an R&B contractor in Rayudupalem village and was also running an illegal liquor shop (belt shop). The three men became addicted to bad habits and resorted to theft to sustain their vices. They stole bikes in Andhra Pradesh and sold them in Telangana. However, no complaints were lodged for three of the recovered bikes.

The Superintendent of Police urged the bike owners to contact Nuzvid police station to claim their vehicles. Following his instructions, Nuzvid circle inspector P. Satya Srinivas formed special teams and kept a strict watch on suspicious individuals, leading to the arrest of the thieves.

A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.