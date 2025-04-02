Nutritionists warn against artificially ripened mangoes

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mango, the king of fruits, has started arriving in the market. With its demand rising, growers and marketers of the fruit have started artificially ripening the fruit.

Senior nutritionist Dr. R. Rekha told this correspondent that artificial ripening itself is not inherently dangerous when permitted elements like ethylene gas are used. But there are many vendors who use harmful agents like calcium carbide or ethephon liquid to quickly ripen the fruit. Such fruit is harmful.

Dr. Rekha has offered four simple tips to help consumers identify artificially ripened mangoes. According to her, "Artificially ripened mangoes typically display uniform yellow coloration with a shiny, waxy appearance. In contrast, naturally ripened fruits show a blend of yellow and green with characteristic dark spots and a drier peel.”

In addition, chemically ripened mangoes often lack the citrus aroma of their naturally ripened counterparts. Weight also serves as an indicator—artificially ripened mangoes tend to be lighter due premature harvesting and reduced water content.

Another telltale sign is shelf life. "Natural mangoes spoil within a day or two. But chemically treated ones last significantly longer,” the nutritionist observed.

Health consequences of consuming the artificially ripened fruits can be severe. These include migraine, headache, nausea and reduced fertility. Among pregnant women, these chemicals may trigger miscarriages. Long-term exposure to harmful chemical ripening agents has been linked to cysts and even cancer.

Mango production in Andhra Pradesh is promising this year. Statewide, the fruit is cultivated across approximately 350,000 hectares, 30,000 hectares in Vizianagaram district alone. Annual production typically ranges between 4.5–5.0 million tonnes. While ideal yield of the fruit is 10 tonnes per hectare in optimal conditions, farmers are anticipating around 60 per cent of this potential during the current season—a marked improvement over 50 per cent yield in 2023 and just 20 per cent in 2024.

Vizianagaram additional director (Horticulture) Jamadagni confirmed that both legal and illegal ripening methods are prevalent in the region. "Proper ripening should occur in designated chambers using ethylene gas. Unfortunately, many sellers opt for calcium carbide and ethephon liquid, which pose significant health hazards," he stated.

In this regard, the horticulture department has scheduled an awareness meeting with farmers and sellers on Friday, April 4. While no cases have been registered this year, officials had confiscated improperly ripened mangoes from a godown in the Rajam area last season.

Visakhapatnam district food inspector Appa Rao said they will test fruits available in the market this season. " Anyone found using illegal ripening agents will face criminal charges under Section 59," he underlined.