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Nutritional Supply: IVRS Survey Claims 84% Satisfied, But Last-Mile Delivery Issues Persist

Andhra Pradesh
23 March 2026 12:06 AM IST

Problems mainly in Rayalaseema districts

Nutritional Supply: IVRS Survey Claims 84% Satisfied, But Last-Mile Delivery Issues Persist
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Beneficiaries receive Take Home Ration under the Integrated Child Development Services scheme in Andhra Pradesh, though gaps persist in some districts. (Image:DC)

KURNOOL: Report from a recent state-wide survey on nutritional services provided to pregnant women and lactating mothers in Andhra Pradesh claims a majority of beneficiaries are satisfied with the ervices.

The IVRS-based survey noted that the distribution of Take Home Ration (THR), along with the quality of milk, eggs, and nutrition kits, has been well received across the state. However, it cited certain gaps in delivery and quality in a few districts, particularly in the Rayalaseema region.

According to the survey findings, 85.2 per cent of the beneficiaries confirmed receiving THR, indicating a strong performance of the Anganwadi-led supply mechanism. On the other hand, 14.8 per cent reported not receiving THR, suggesting that last-mile delivery issues persist, especially in remote rural and tribal areas.

The quality of nutritional kits also drew a mixed response. While 82 per cent of the respondents rated the quality as satisfactory, about 18 per cent expressed dissatisfaction, citing irregular supply of milk and eggs, storage concerns, and delays in distribution.

Officials from the ICDS department acknowledged the findings, stating that corrective steps would be initiated in districts where gaps have been identified based on the IVRS feedback.

“Corrective steps will be initiated in districts where gaps exist,” officials from the ICDS department said.

Rayalaseema districts show higher dissatisfaction

District-wise analysis reveals that coastal districts have outperformed others, while Rayalaseema districts lag behind in service delivery.

Visakhapatnam at 85.6% topped the list, followed by West Godavari with 84.0% and Vizianagaram 83.9%, reflecting efficient monitoring and streamlined supply systems.

In contrast, districts such as Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, Anantapur, and Chittoor reported nearly 22 per cent dissatisfaction levels, particularly on THR distribution. Experts attribute this to logistical challenges, gaps in monitoring and infrastructure constraints in the region.

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Top–6 Districts (Performance in nutritional services)

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Rank - District - Positive (%) - Negative (%)

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1 - Visakhapatnam - 85.6 - 14.4

2 - West Godavari - 84.0 - 16.0

3 - Vizianagaram - 83.9 - 16.1

4 - Nellore - 83.8 - 16.2

5 - East Godavari - 83.0 - 17.0

6 - Srikakulam - 83.0 - 17.0

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Bottom–6 Districts (Performance in Nutritional Services)

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Rank - District - Positive (%) - Negative (%)

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18 - Annamayya - 77.0 - 23.0

19 - Polavaram - 76.5 - 23.5

20 - Anantapur - 75.8 - 24.2

21 - Kurnool - 75.6 - 24.4

22 - Sri Sathya Sai - 75.0 - 25.0

23 - ASR - 73.3 - 26.7


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
AP news health awareness andhra pradesh news 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
Ramachandra Reddy Gundam
About the AuthorRamachandra Reddy Gundam

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