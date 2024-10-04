Numerous diamond, gold offerings made to Goddess Kanaka Durga

Vijayawada: Devotees made numerous gold and diamond offerings to Goddess Kanaka Durga atop the Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Thursday on the first day of the nine-day Dasara Sarranavarati celebrations at the Sri Durgamalleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeedladri in Vijayawada.



According to temple officials, Sourabh Bora of Penance Commercial in Mumbai gave a diamond-studded gold crown weighing 1,817 grams to the Goddess. C.M. Rajesh of Vishnu Meadows in Hyderabad presented a 210-gram gold and diamond Sun and a 207-gram Moon for decorating Goddess Durga.Emerald Furniture, Haimavathi and Surya Kumari of Hyderabad presented Vajra Bottu, Vajra Nattu Vajrapu Bulaki, weighing 33 grams in total, through Vijayawada West MLA Y. Sujana Chowdary.Dasara festivities atop Indrakeeladri began with priests performing rituals, including Suprabhata Seva at 3 a.m., Snapanabhishekam at 3.30 a.m., Balabhoga Nivedana at 6:30 a.m. and Nitya Archana at 7:30 a.m. Temple authorities allowed devotees into the temple for darshan from around 9 a.m. onwards.AP government has formed a jumbo Seva Committee with 56 members for the smooth conduct of the Dasara Navarati festivities from Thursday to October 12.