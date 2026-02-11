Numerical Coincidence as YSRC Legislators ‘Perform’ in Assembly

Vijayawada:Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu made a light-hearted remark on the walkout of 11 MLAs of opposition YSR Congress, including its legislature party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday.

During a chit chat with the media, the speaker said, “On the 11th, 11 MLAs came and stayed for 11 minutes before walking out. They did not remain any longer than that.” He drew the media’s attention to the numerical coincidence.



He advised members to adhere to legislative traditions and uphold the dignity of the house.



Jagan Reddy, along with party MLAs and MLCs, attended the session briefly and raised slogans against the government while Governor S Abdul Nazeer was addressing a joint sitting of the assembly and council. The protesting members attempted to interrupt the speech, demanding that the party be accorded official opposition status in the house.



YSRC legislators called upon the speaker to safeguard the rights and privileges of the opposition. Raising anti-government slogans, the members accused the ruling alliance of sidelining democratic norms and denying them their rightful position in the legislature.



As the governor continued his address amid the din, the YSRC members announced a boycott of the speech and staged a walkout.



The speaker announced that an AI-based attendance system would be introduced in the assembly from Thursday. Legislators’ attendance would be marked only when they are seated in their designated places.



Providing updates on infrastructure, Ayyannapatrudu said cultural programmes during the session would be held at the Parade Grounds in Amaravati, with family members of legislators also participating. The housewarming ceremonies for the MLA and MLC residential complexes in Amaravati could be conducted by April end, he said.



On the proposed new assembly complex, the speaker said the design would feature a striking elevation with water bodies surrounding the structure. Builders have indicated that the new building could be ready to host assembly sessions by December 2028.

Keeping in view the future reorganisation of constituencies and the likely increase in assembly and council seats, the new house would have seating capacity for over 300 members, he said.