NUDA Issues Final Warning On Unauthorised Layouts

Nellore:The Nellore Urban Development Authority has issued a final warning to owners of unauthorised layouts, saying demolitions would commence soon for those that fail to comply with the government’s Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) 2020.

The move comes as the 90-day window for regularization is nearing its end, with response rates being far below expectations.

Out of the 437 illegal layouts identified across NUDA’s jurisdiction, only around 100 have submitted applications for regularisation. The authorities expressed concern over this poor response, noting that even the recent concessions have not spurred significant compliance. The concessions include a reduction in penal fees from 14 to 7 per cent for layouts developed before June 30, 2025, as well as an extended deadline for submissions, now set for Oct 23, 2025.

Most of the unauthorised layouts were reportedly developed during the previous government’s tenure, with backing from local legislators. These layouts violate fundamental urban planning norms such as mandatory 10 per cent open space, 30-foot-wide internal roads, and designated land for parks and amenities.

While developers profited from these projects, buyers are now burdened with penalties and legal hurdles to secure formal recognition for their plots.

NUDA has been actively promoting awareness campaigns in constituencies such as Udayagiri, Kovur and Sarvepalli and has established a dedicated helpline to assist applicants.

Despite these efforts, officials allege that certain local staff, including mandal parishad development officers and Panchayat secretaries, have been complicit with layout promoters, obstructing the regularization process.

NUDA has promised strict action against officials who facilitated electricity connections to illegal layouts, particularly in areas like Vinjamur and Varikuntapadu.

As the deadline approaches, NUDA has made it clear that non-compliant layouts would face demolition without exception. Late applications would not be entertained under any circumstances.

Sending out a final warning, NUDA chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu and NUDA secretary Allampati Penchal Reddy emphasized that the authority was fully prepared to exercise its powers to enforce urban planning norms and protect public interest.