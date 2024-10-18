NTR Videsh Vidya Vedi Being Revived for BCs, Says Minister Savita

Kurnool: Backward Classes welfare minister S. Savita on Thursday announced reintroduction of the NTR Videshi Vidya scheme for BC students and establishment of civil service coaching centers for BCs in Amaravati, along with BC study circles in all districts while addressing the state-level Valmiki Jayanti celebrations held in Anantapur.

She said actions are also being taken to introduce the BC Protection Act, asserting that “education is key to the advancement of BC communities.”

Savita said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed her to organise the celebrations in every district to honour Valmiki's teachings.

The minister regreted that those from the weaker sections, including the Valmikis, remained “unrecognised” since independence.

“They must be given the opportunity to get involved in all fields,” she said and mentioned the names of leading figures like Gadi Lingappa and Lingaraju, who were given opportunities in the legislatures by NTR when he was chief minister.

Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana proposed naming the bridge constructed at Tower Clock in Anantapur town as the Maharshi Valmiki Bridge. He stressed that recognition of Valmikis and Boyas as STs could enable them to grow economically and socially. He also suggested erecting a statue of Valmiki near the local tower clock, establishing a Valmiki Vikasa Kendram on five acres in Amaravati, and providing training there.

Hindupuram MP Parthasarathy, Urban MLA Daggupati Prasad and Rayadurgam MLA Kalava Srinivasulu, state BC Welfare secretary Pola Bhaskar and collector Vinod Kumar were present.

In Kurnool, collector Ranjit Basha hailed Maharishi Valmiki as the original poet who gave humanity the Aadi Kavyam, the Ramayana, after transforming himself from hunter Ratnakara to Maharishi Valmiki. He highlighted how Valmiki guided mankind on righteous living, through his epic.

In Nandyal, collector Rajakumari discussed the moral teachings reflected in the Ramayana, emphasizing the importance of celebrating Valmiki's birth anniversary with a Shobhayatra.

In Ongole, social welfare minister Veeranjaneya Swamy noted that Valmiki Jayanti was being organised this time as a state festival. MLA Damachrala Janardhan and collector Thameem Ansaria also attended the event.