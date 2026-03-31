NTR Varsity to Set Up AI-Based Disease Modeling and Decision Support Centre

Vijayawada: The NTR university of health sciences would set up an AI-based disease modelling and decision support centre under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme in its premises.

Vice chancellor P Chandrasekhar told the media here on Monday that the university would make new attempts to curb diseases in addition to enhancing the standards in medical education.

Referring to several resolutions adopted in the 244th executive council meeting of the NTR university chaired by health secretary Saurabh Gaur on March 17, the VC said, “We have resolved to avail financial support from the alumni to promote research by the students and the faculty from ayush, dental, nursing, physiotherapy, allied sciences and other medical courses in addition to promoting sports.”

He said this would involve an expense of Rs.22.13 crore and the adopted resolutions would remain in force for three years.

The VC said a proposal to the CRDA to allot nearly 25 acre land in Amaravati was under active consideration.

The disease modelling and decision support centre would institutionalise advanced predictive modelling and scenario simulations. It works under the administrative control of the health and family welfare department. Its setting up is estimated to cost `5.73 crore and it provides for creation of 13 posts.

The other resolutions were that each government medical college would be allotted Rs.10 lakh as a grant per year to conduct old students alumni meetings; a grant of Rs.10 lakh for each government medical college to conduct inter university/state/national tournaments; research scholarship for 1,000 students; and faculty research grants to 200 faculty members with a financial aid of Rs.2,00,000 to Rs.5,00,000 towards project-based research assistance.