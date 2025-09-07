 Top
NTR Varsity to Conduct 27th, 28th Convocations on September 9

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
7 Sept 2025 12:16 AM IST

NTRUHS vice-chancellor Dr P. Chandra Sekhar told mediapersons on Saturday that both the convocations would be held presided over by Andhra Pradesh Governor and NTRUHS chancellor Dr S. Abdul Nazeer.

NTR University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr. P. Chandra Sekhar and Registrar Dr. Radhika Reddy released the 27th and 28th Convocation brochure at a media conference in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Image: DC)

Vijayawada: The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences to conduct 27th and 28th annual convocations at the Thummalapalli Kala Kshetram at 11.30 am on September 9.

NTRUHS vice-chancellor Dr P. Chandra Sekhar told mediapersons here on Saturday that both the convocations would be held presided over by Andhra Pradesh Governor and NTRUHS chancellor Dr S. Abdul Nazeer.

