NTR Varsity to Conduct 27th, 28th Convocations on September 9
NTRUHS vice-chancellor Dr P. Chandra Sekhar told mediapersons on Saturday that both the convocations would be held presided over by Andhra Pradesh Governor and NTRUHS chancellor Dr S. Abdul Nazeer.
Vijayawada: The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences to conduct 27th and 28th annual convocations at the Thummalapalli Kala Kshetram at 11.30 am on September 9.
NTRUHS vice-chancellor Dr P. Chandra Sekhar told mediapersons here on Saturday that both the convocations would be held presided over by Andhra Pradesh Governor and NTRUHS chancellor Dr S. Abdul Nazeer.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story