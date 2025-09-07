NTR Varsity to Conduct 27th, 28th Convocations on September 9

Vijayawada: The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences to conduct 27th and 28th annual convocations at the Thummalapalli Kala Kshetram at 11.30 am on September 9.

NTRUHS vice-chancellor Dr P. Chandra Sekhar told mediapersons here on Saturday that both the convocations would be held presided over by Andhra Pradesh Governor and NTRUHS chancellor Dr S. Abdul Nazeer.