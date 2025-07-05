NTR Varsity: Admission Test For BSc Nursing Course Today

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR University of Health Sciences will conduct a computer-based entrance test for the first time for admission into the BSc nursing course in 62 centres in AP and at Hyderabad in Telangana on July 6 from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

A total of 17,783 candidates applied for the test, and the students are advised to download hall tickets and reach the examination centre by 12.30 pm. The university has made all arrangements to conduct the test in a strict and fair manner, and it has posted squads and special observers at all the examination centres for close monitoring of the conduct of the test, according to a release from the university.



