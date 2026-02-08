NTR Sujala Water Plant Inaugurated in Nellore

Nellore:Municipal administration minister Ponguru Narayana on Sunday inaugurated the NTR Sujala water plant at Moolapeta in the 39th Division, reiterating that the scheme aims to provide clean drinking water to the poor at an affordable cost.

The minister said that 20 litres of mineral water would be supplied at `2 under the NTR Sujala scheme. He stated that 26 water plants have already been commissioned in the city, five more are ready, and additional plants will be set up wherever required.

He added that all pending municipal works stalled by the previous government have been revived and would be completed by June.

Later, Minister Narayana inaugurated the Yalamavaridinne Park, developed at a cost of `60 lakh, as part of the Parks Festival in the Nellore City constituency. The event was attended by Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Waqf Board chairman Abdul Aziz.

Municipal commissioner Y.O. Nandan, local representatives and officials were present.