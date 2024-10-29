NTR police organises free medical and blood donation camp

Vijayawada: NTR district commissioner of police (CP) SV Raja Sekhara Babu inaugurated a free medical and blood donation camp at the City Armed Reserve police grounds on Monday, as part of Police Commemoration Week 2024.





Speaking on the occasion, Raja Sekhara Babu highlighted that various programs are being organized from October 21 to October 31. In collaboration with Anu Hospitals, the department is conducting a free medical camp for police officers' families.The CP noted that services in Rheumatology, Orthopaedics, Gynecology, General Medicine, Neurology, Cardiology, Pediatrics, and diagnostic tests with specialist doctors will be provided free of cost for police personnel and their families. Additionally, services including blood pressure, sugar, blood tests, ECG, dental, eye, and 2D Echo will be available at the camp. Furthermore, the CP mentioned that AR, Civil, and Traffic police personnel will donate blood at the blood donation camp organized with the support of New City Blood Bank. Families of the police personnel expressed gratitude to the CP, doctors, and officers for organizing the medical camp.