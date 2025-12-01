Anantapur: NTR Pension Distribution Brings Cheer in Bukkarayasamudram Mandal

Bukkarayasamudram (Anantapur District): The atmosphere was lively at the Bukkarayasamudram mandal headquarters on Monday as NTR pensions were distributed to eligible beneficiaries. Senior citizens and differently-abled individuals received ₹4,000 each under the NTR Pension Scheme.

Recently elected Bukkarayasamudram Mandal TDP Convener B. Lakshminarayan took part in the programme along with Telugu Desam Party State Executive Secretary K. Ramalinga Reddy. District Secretary Parvathaneni Sridhar Babu, former Mandal Convener Ashok, TDP leaders S. Narayanaswamy, Single Window President Keshanna, and former MPTC Cherukuri Narayanaswamy were also present during the distribution programme.



