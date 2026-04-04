NTR Health Varsity VC Warns Of Debarment For Exam Malpractice

Vijayawada: Vice-chancellor of NTR University of Health Sciences, Dr P. Chandrasekhar, has warned that medical students will be debarred if they resort to malpractice during MBBS final year Part-II examinations.

He made a surprise visit to the examination centre at Kurnool Medical College on Saturday and expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the exams, while offering suggestions to further improve monitoring.

The vice-chancellor advised students to prepare well and said special teams from the university have been deployed to inspect medical colleges. He added that strict vigilance is being maintained, with live webcasting used to monitor examinations.

He said the university is also promoting academic, research, sports and cultural activities among students.