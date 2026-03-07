NTR Health Varsity VC Asks Young Doctors To Prioritise Rural Healthcare

ANANTAPUR: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences vice chancellor Dr. P. Chandrasekhar has asked young doctors to give priority to addressing the healthcare needs of people in rural areas of the state.

As chief guest, he addressed the medical graduates of the 2020 batch of Anantapur Government Medical College on Friday. About 150 medical students received their degrees from the VC during the ceremony.

VC Dr. Chandrasekhar said doctors should treat every patient with compassion and empathy. He pointed out that the medical profession carries the sacred responsibility of serving humanity.

The vice chancellor advised young doctors to constantly update their knowledge and keep pace with new innovations in the medical field, including emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and genomics science, and integrate them into their professional practice.

Dr. Chandrasekhar congratulated the medical graduates for successfully completing their education and receiving their degrees. He said a doctor should not merely be someone who provides treatment, but also a person who installs hope in the lives of patients.

Those present on the occasion included NTR Health University professor Dr. Pullela Chandrasekhar, Anantapur Government Medical College principal Dr. M. Vijayashree, Government General Hospital superintendent Dr. Malleswari, Super Speciality Hospital deputy superintendent Dr. Benedict, vice principals Dr. Sharon Sonia and Dr. Telugu Madhusudhan, and NSS programme officer Dr. Adireddy Paradesi Naidu.