NTR District Pushes Tourism Hub Vision With 18.5% Growth Target

Vijayawada: NTR district is rolling out a series of innovative measures to position itself as a leading tourism hub, while targeting an 18.5% annual economic growth rate through real-time monitoring of 563 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) across departments.

Marking one year in office, collector G. Lakshmisha has spearheaded multiple initiatives aimed at boosting tourism, industry and environmental sustainability. A major upcoming project is the Andhra Taxi mobile app, envisioned as a comprehensive digital platform offering tourism information, travel details and curated package tours.

The district is also set to unveil the Kondapalli Bommala Experience Centre early next year, adding a cultural attraction showcasing the region’s famed handicraft heritage.

Under Lakshmisha’s leadership, NTR district secured two YogaAndhra world records, including one in floating yoga, and managed the Dussehra festivities that drew unprecedented crowds without incident.

As part of long-term economic expansion, the administration is developing MSME parks in every constituency. Foundation stones have already been laid for Flatted Factory Complexes in Vijayawada Central and Mailavaram, and an MSME Park in Jaggayyapet, all scheduled to become operational by April 2026.

Environmental initiatives are also underway, with plans to raise green cover from 25% to 33% through phased implementation at the village level.

The district is gearing up to launch the long-awaited Krishna water supply project to A. Kondukuru under the Jal Jeevan Mission early next year. The project is expected to significantly reduce kidney-related ailments in the region by providing safe drinking water.