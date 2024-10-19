NTR district police propose to install 21,000 CCTV cameras in district

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police is preparing a major proposal to significantly increase the number of CCTV cameras under its jurisdiction to enhance public safety, reduce crime rates, and curb traffic violations within Vijayawada City and the NTR district.

According to the information available, the department has drafted proposals to install nearly 21,000 new CCTV cameras, with 15,000 designated for various police station limits in Vijayawada City. This initiative aims to enhance surveillance and cover every nook and corner of the city and district.

"The proposals are still in the initial stage, and the department has prepared an extensive plan to request a substantial number of CCTV cameras at once. However, the decision now rests with the government regarding how many cameras will be approved once the proposal is submitted," said Command Control Centre CI Haneesh Babu.

If the government grants permission and approves the requested number of CCTV cameras, it will represent the largest single approval for CCTV installation in the state.

Currently, there are around 1,900 CCTV cameras, including Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ), facial recognition, Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD), fixed, and night vision cameras installed in Vijayawada City. These were installed between 2014 and 2019 by the previous TD government under the IP-based Cloud CCTV Cameras project, which saw approximately 14,000 cameras installed across the state.

Incidentally, no new CCTV cameras have been installed in either Vijayawada City or the district between 2019 and 2024.

CI Haneesh Babu told Deccan Chronicle that the department is seeking advanced technology CCTV cameras, including PTZ, facial recognition, RLVD, fixed, and night vision cameras under the new proposal.