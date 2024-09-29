NTR district police arrest 9, seize ₹10-lakh jewellery

VIJAYAWADA: Central Crime Station (CCS) staff, along with Nunna, Ajith Singh Nagar, and Gundala police personnel of NTR district, arrested nine persons, including two minors, wanted in connection with 16 thefts in Vijayawada during the past one year.

On a tip-off, teams of police, led by CCS inspectors P. Srinivasa Rao and S.V.V. Lakshminarayana, under the supervision of additional DCP (Crime) M. Raja Rao and ACP (North) Dr. K. Sravanthi Roy, raided the Disneyland area and intercepted nine persons.

Upon questioning, they admitted to dividing themselves into groups and committing a series of thefts during nights in Vambay Colony, Ajith Singh Nagar, Bhavani Puram, Gunadala, Lenin Centre, Ramavarappadu, Machilipatnam, and surrounding areas.

Following the thefts, Nunna, Gunadala, Chilakalapudi, Ajith Singh Nagar, Bhavani Puram and Patamata police stations had registered 16 cases of thefts under their jurisdiction.

On Sunday, the thieves had gathered in the Disneyland area to distribute stolen gold and silver ornaments among themselves, when police arrested them. ADCP Raja Rao said police seized 232 grams of stolen gold ornaments and 1.7 kg of silver ornaments, worth ₹10 lakh.

NTR district police commissioner S.V. Raja Sekhara Babu appreciated the CCS and various police stations for coordinating and nabbing the gang of thieves.