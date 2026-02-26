NTR District Launches Campaign On Safe Medicine Use

Vijayawada: The Drugs Control Administration of NTR district on Wednesday launched a public awareness campaign on safe use of medicines, rational consumption of antibiotics and promotion of quality generic drugs.

The awareness posters were formally released by district collector G. Lakshmisha, who stressed the need to curb misuse of medicines, particularly antibiotics. He warned that indiscriminate use could accelerate antimicrobial resistance.

The posters highlight key precautions for consumers, including purchasing medicines only from licensed medical shops, insisting on bills or cash memos, checking expiry dates and avoiding self-medication. Citizens were advised to strictly follow doctors’ prescriptions and complete the full course of antibiotics.