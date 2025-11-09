NTR District Collector Flags Off Walkathon to Promote Vascular Health

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha said Andhra Pradesh is progressing steadily towards the Swarnandhra Vision 2047, with the goal of building a healthy, prosperous, and happy society. He stressed that public awareness on health, disease prevention, and early diagnosis is essential to realising this vision. “If every citizen remains healthy and happy, Swarnandhra can truly be achieved,” he said.

The collector was speaking after flagging off the Vascular Walkathon organised by the Vascular Society of India in Vijayawada on Sunday. The walk began at the IMA Hall in Governorpet, proceeded up to the BSNL office, and returned to the IMA premises.

Lakshmisha praised the initiative, noting that vascular diseases if ignored, can lead to severe complications, but awareness drives help people understand the need for early medical care and timely treatment.

Vascular surgeon Dr Kiran Makineni said the Society has nearly 800 members and that Walkathons were held in 22 cities across India as part of the “Amputation-Free India” campaign. He said almost 80 per cent of amputations can be prevented through timely treatment and proper adherence to medical advice. People with diabetes, he added, are particularly vulnerable due to poor blood circulation and reduced sensation.

Several vascular surgeons, doctors, and health workers participated in the Walkathon.

Telugu Poet Perugu Ramakrishna gets SAARC Literary Award

Telugu poet Dr. Perugu Ramakrishna from Nellore has been honoured with the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Literary Award at the 66th SAARC Literary Conference held in New Delhi on Sunday under the aegis of the Foundation of SAARC Writers and Literature (FOSWAL).

Sahitya Akademi president Dr Madhav Kaushik and Sri Lanka High Commissioner Mahishini Kolonne presented the award.

Writers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal and India were among the awardees. Dr. Ramakrishna’s latest English poetry collection “Echoes of Nellore” was also introduced on the occasion.

A retired GST officer, Dr. Ramakrishna has authored over 30 books and received several national and international honours. He is the first Telugu writer to receive the SAARC Literary Award.

Trainee IAS officers to visit NTR district for field tour

NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha, along with joint collector S. Ilakkiya, on Sunday briefed trainee IAS officers ahead of their six-day field study tour in the district. Lakshmisha said the visit would help the officers understand the district’s geographical, cultural, social and economic landscape, preparing them for future administrative responsibilities.

Twenty trainee IAS officers from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, will tour the district from November 10 to 15 under the Field Study and Research Programme (FSRP). The collector explained the district’s geography, mandals, villages and key cultural and tourism landmarks.

He advised the trainees to engage with officials from departments including Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Police, Education and Health to study grassroots-level programmes linked to the Swarnandhra and Viksit Bharat missions.

As part of the tour, the officers will visit schools, hospitals, self-help groups, artisans and entrepreneurs to understand local traditions, socio-economic conditions and resource management. Nodal officers have been directed to ensure full cooperation for the programme’s success.

1.25 MT of PDS rice seized in Nandyal

Officials of the civil supplies department in Nandyal district seized a lorry transporting Public Distribution System (PDS) rice illegally near Boilakunta Metta in Mahanandi mandal on Sunday.

The vehicle was reportedly moving rice from Vengalareddypeta village in Atmakur mandal to Bestavaripeta in Prakasam district when it was intercepted.

District civil supplies officer J. Ravibabu and Deputy Tahsildar Nageshwar Reddy inspected the vehicle and found 125 quintals (1.25 MT) of ration rice being transported illegally.

Ravibabu said a detailed investigation is under way and action will be taken based on the inquiry findings.

One counsellor per mandal soon, says Samagra Shiksha official

Samagra Shiksha additional project director Dr M.R. Prasanna Kumar said mental health and career counsellors are ushering in a new phase in Andhra Pradesh’s school education system. He appreciated the counsellors for making effective use of the week-long training and announced that leading mental health experts from across India will soon conduct advanced training sessions.

The seven-day State Level Residential Training Programme on Mental Health and Career Guidance, held at Maris Stella College, concluded on Sunday. Addressing the participants, Prasanna Kumar said many behavioural issues in schoolchildren stem from family conflict, stress, poverty, addiction and abuse. He advised counsellors to patiently identify the root causes of each child’s problem, just as a paediatrician diagnoses before treatment.

He said career guidance must begin from Class 7 in line with the National Education Policy, and relevant books have already been supplied to schools. To expand support services, he announced that, under the supervision of Samagra Shiksha SPD B. Srinivasa Rao, the government plans to appoint one counsellor in every mandal by the end of November, with recruitment notifications to be issued shortly.

Once deployed, counsellors will work at the grassroots to provide mental health support and career guidance across the state. Prasanna Kumar urged them to apply their training effectively and continue upgrading their skills using modern tools, including Artificial Intelligence.

Family acquaintance behind girl’s murder: Police

Ramachandrapuram police have solved the mystery behind the death of a 10-year-old girl and arrested an electrician, Srinivas, who was known to the family. Konaseema district superintendent of police Rahul Meena told the media on Sunday that the accused worked at a Xerox shop located in the same building where the victim and her mother lived. He frequently visited their house for small repair works.

Under severe financial stress over his sister’s marriage, the accused intended to steal jewellery, cash and other valuables after noticing that the girl’s mother had stepped out on November 4. However, the girl returned from school at around 4.30 p.m., earlier than he expected.

When she questioned his presence and attempted to call her mother, Srinivas strangled her and later hanged the body from the ceiling fan to stage it as a suicide. Police recovered fingerprints at the scene and established his presence through CCTV footage and call data records. Technical evidence and medical reports are awaited.

Ramachandrapuram police have registered a case.