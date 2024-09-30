NTR district collector denies CM event, confirms 90 per cent of flood relief aid disbursed

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G Srijana clarified that there is no truth to the reports claiming that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in a special event at the district collectorate to distribute relief packages to flood victims who did not receive aid from the state government.



In a press release issued by the NTR District Collector on Sunday, Dr Srijana stated that the government has already deposited relief aid into the bank accounts of over 90 percent of flood victims. She further added that assistance for the remaining 10 percent, whose payments were delayed due to errors in their bank details, will be credited as soon as the issues are rectified.

She explained that the bank details of approximately 4,315 flood victims were incorrect, but the relief package for 8,000 households will be credited directly into their bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) on Monday.