Ntr District Bags Eight State-level Swachh Andhra Awards-2025

Vijayawada:The NTR District bagged eight state-level Swachh Andhra Awards-2025 and 50 district-level awards in various categories, and the awards will be presented by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at a programme scheduled to be held in the city on October 6.

The Vijayawada municipal corporation secured the special category award (Swachh Survekshan); the KP Nagar Residential Welfare Association under Swachh Colony; the Urban Primary Health Centre in HB Colony and the Government Ayurveda Hospital at Anigandlapadu under Swachh Hospitals; the Anganwadi Centre at Kedareswarapeta-3 under Swachh Anganwadi; the Vijayawada Bus Station under Swachh Bus Stations; the VMRR Municipal Corporation School at Krishna Lanka under Swachh Schools; and Raise under the Swachh NGOs category.

NTR district collector G. Lakshmisha attributed credit for getting eight Swachh Andhra Awards for the district to the implementation of proper planning Swachhta.