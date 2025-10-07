NTR District: 6-ft Snake Found In Fancy Store

The owner and consumers at a fancy store at Tiruvur in NTR district were rattled at the sight of a snake in the cupboard in the shop.

The owner found the snake while trying to take out bangles from the cupboard, after one of the consumers asked for it. Soon he and the consumers took to their heels.

Immediately, the onlookers called Jayaprakash, a snake catcher, and sought his help. Jayaprakash reached the shop and tactfully caught the snake, bringing relief to the shop owner and others. According to Jayaprakash, the snake was about 6-ft long.

People in the surroundings of the shop were shocked to know about the presence of the snake in the store. They could not understand how the snake survived in the closed atmosphere for such a long period, as it had grown to nearly 6-ft.