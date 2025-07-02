NTR DCG Emphasises On Safety At All Times

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha stressed that every life is invaluable and there is no room for compromise when it comes to the safety of citizens belonging to NTR district.

Participating in a meeting with the District Crisis Group (DCG) in Vijayawada on Tuesday, he emphasised the importance of strictly adhering to safety regulations and remaining alert at all times. In this regard, he underscored the necessity of conducting on-site and off-site mock drills in accordance with guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and in coordination of various agencies including factories, revenue, police, fire safety, pollution control, and health departments.

Dr. Lakshmisha informed that a draft of off-site emergency plan prepared by Chola Mandalam MS Risk Services for NTR District is open for suggestions and recommendations from stakeholders. The plan will be finalised based on the feedback received.

He warned against even minor negligence in factories, as it could lead to severe accidents. "Any signs of negligence in safety protocols will lead to stringent action," the district collector cautioned.

Those present at the meeting include DRDO M. Lakshminarasimham, Vijayawada RDO K. Chaitanya, Factories deputy chief inspector M. Shivakumar Reddy, district fire officer A.V. Shankara Rao, DPO P. Lavanya Kumari, representatives of Kondapalli Industrial Association and officials of HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and VTPS.