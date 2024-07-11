NTR CP Constitutes Anti Narcotics Cell To Curb Drug Menace

Vijayawada: Following the directions of AP DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to transform AP into a drug-free state in 100 days, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) P.H.D. Rama Krishna formed an ‘Anti Narcotics Cell’ led by ACP B Parthasarathi along with Inspectors IV Nagendra Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, and five SIs and police constables as part of the city task force.

Besides the district-level Anti Narcotics Cell, the commissioner appointed three sub-teams under East, West, and Rural zones with an SI and staff for each team. Intelligence, Operations, Data Analysis, and Awareness Creation wings would function under the Anti Narcotics Cell.

On the occasion, CP Rama Krishna appealed to the people to report to the police if they come across illegal cultivation, smuggling, sale, and consumption of drugs in their locality at toll-free number 9121162475, Mail.ID:antinarcoticcell@vza.appolice.gov.in.