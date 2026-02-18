NTR Collector Urges 100 Per Cent Pass Rate Ahead of Class 10 Exams

Vijayawada:With the Class 10 board examinations approaching, NTR Collector Lakshmisha has called on teachers across the district to redouble their efforts and achieve a 100 per cent pass rate through the dedicated implementation of the district's 100-day action plan.

During a sudden visit to two Vijayawada schools -- the Sri Karnati Ramamohan Rao Municipal Corporation Primary School in Suryaraopeta and the Govindaraju Dharma Trust Municipal Corporation High School in Patamata -- on Tuesday, he assessed the academic preparedness of Class 10 students firsthand.



He personally engaged with the students, posing questions across mathematics, science, and social studies to gauge their readiness.



Addressing teachers, he stressed that approximately 16,000 students from both government and private schools across the district would sit the examinations.



He said students from government schools have historically gone on to achieve great things and urged current students to draw inspiration from such examples.