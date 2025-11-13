NTR Collector Calls For Laughing Clubs, Monthly Elder Outreach In All Villages

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha has directed officials to promote the establishment of laughing clubs in every village and to hold monthly interactions with senior citizens at village and ward secretariat levels. Similar programmes, he said, should also be organised at divisional and district levels to support elderly well-being.

Speaking at the district senior citizens’ welfare committee meeting on Thursday, Lakshmisha said elderly people must never be treated as insignificant. “If we show love and affection to elders today, we will receive the same from our children in the future,” he added, stressing that the spirit of the maintenance and welfare of parents and senior citizens Act should be reflected in tribunal orders.

He reviewed claim resolutions from tribunals under the Vijayawada, Tiruvuru and Nandigama revenue divisions and the appellate authority. Of the 433 claims received, 395 have been settled, with efforts underway to resolve the remaining cases.

Lakshmisha emphasised that everyone eventually faces old age and must therefore recognise the need to treat elders with dignity. He said the law serves as a shield for senior citizens and directed the Revenue, Police and Welfare departments to work together to ensure robust implementation.

He also discussed the “Gen Alpha” initiative, which aims to connect seniors with children so they can share life experiences and impart values. He recommended beginning the programme in Gurukula schools before expanding it further.

DCP K.G.V. Saritha, DRO M. Lakshminarasimham, Senior Citizens Welfare AD V. Kamaraju, Vijayawada RDO Kaavuri Chaitanya, DMHO Dr M. Suhasini, and representatives of senior citizens’ and transgender groups attended the meeting. Nandigama RDO K. Balakrishna and Tiruvuru RDO K. Madhuri joined virtually.