NTPC Forays Into Green Energy

Visakhapatnam: NTPC Green Energy Limited is foraying into green energy in a big way. The work on the 1.84 lakh crore green hydrogen project, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on January 8 in Visakhapatnam, will likely begin this month.

“The IPO of NGEL has been a grand success. The DPR was completed, and the layout of the project coming up at Pudimadaka in Anakapalli district will be completed this month-end,” said executive director of NTPC Simhadri project at Paravada in Anakapalli district Sameer Sharma.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, Sharma said patented technology and expertise from Toyo Engineering of Japan was being used for the project emerging as the biggest green project in the country.

The project is being developed as a comprehensive, one-stop solution for green chemicals and sustainable manufacturing. Once fully operational, the hub will harness 7 GW of renewable energy and export over 2.5 million tons of green chemicals annually, marking a significant step in India’s commitment to a sustainable, green future. The carbon dioxide would be captured at the NTPC plant in Simhadri, he added.

“We will be selling aviation fuel, methanol, ethanol and urea,” Sharma added.

He said NTPC was also developing solar energy in a big way. The 25-mw floating was developed in a raw water reservoir in the Simhadri project area to an extent of 150 acres.

Impressed with the project management, the executive director said the government was proposing to hand over the nuclear power projects to NTPC.

He said according to initial planning, nuclear power plants are likely to come up in 23 places in the country and are expected to generate 30 gw power in another 20 years. The projects would be executed in liaison with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited.

On environment protection, the ED said for the seventh consecutive year 100 percent utilization of fly ash has been achieved.

NTPC also had a successful bout of CSR activities, Sharma said. The corporation planted millions of saplings as a part of Green Visakha and funded the protection and conservation of endangered Olive Ridley Turtles. Their golden project Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM), was also being taken in a bid way. Senior officials PK Jena and BB Patra were present.