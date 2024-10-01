NSUI Calls for Action Against Pvt Institutions Holding Classes

Kurnool: District president of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) G. Veeresh Yadav has urged the state government to take stringent measures against educational institutions that plan to conduct special classes during the upcoming Dasara holidays. Despite the government's declaration of holidays starting October 3, several institutions are ignoring this directive, a situation Yadav vehemently opposes. He asserted that both private teachers and students are entitled to these holidays as per government regulations. He criticised the management of certain institutions for flouting these orders and called on the education department and the state government to closely monitor such practices. Yadav warned that student unions would intervene to halt any unauthorized classes in the district.