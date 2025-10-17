NSTL Organises Ship Design Workshop To Boost Indigenous Capabilities

Visakhapatnam: The Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) on Friday organised a ship design workshop aimed at promoting self-reliance and strengthening the indigenous ship design ecosystem.

The objective was to enhance India’s ship design capabilities and foster collaboration among stakeholders from the Indian Navy, defence public sector undertakings, private shipyards, classification societies, and academia.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr R.V. Hara Prasad, distinguished scientist and Director General (Naval Systems and Materials), DRDO, in the presence of Rear Admiral Sujit Baxi, Director General (Warship Design Bureau); Dr Abraham Varughese, outstanding scientist and director, NSTL; and Cmde (Retd) Girideep Singh, CMD, Hindustan Shipyard Limited.

In his inaugural address, Hara Prasad highlighted the pivotal role of indigenous ship design and innovation in achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat in naval systems. He emphasised the integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital twin concepts, meta-materials, and advanced stealth design techniques in future shipbuilding processes.

He also underscored the growing importance of green ship technologies, energy-efficient propulsion systems, and sustainable materials to align naval design with global environmental and operational standards.

Varughese outlined NSTL’s contributions in underwater systems, ship hydrodynamics, and stealth technologies. He said the workshop provides a unique platform for dialogue between designers, shipbuilders, classification societies, and academia to identify areas for joint R&D and technological innovation.