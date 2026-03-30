NSO to Conduct Rapid Survey of Functional Cooperatives from April to Sept.

Vijayawada:The national statistics office (field operations division) will conduct a survey on the Rapid Survey of Functional Cooperatives from April to September, 2026.

As part of the RSFC, collection of information for taking detailed economic and operational characteristics, employment, etc., to build a comprehensive database for functional cooperatives is available with the Union ministry of cooperation at all India levels.

A regional training camp was held, chaired by the deputy director general D. Satish, with 30 participants attending it.

The objectives of the survey include developing a comprehensive database of functional cooperatives available with the MoC to capture the key characteristics such as Gross Value Added, Gross Value of Output and Employment at the all-India level, and separate sector-wise estimates also will be generated for different cooperative sectors identified by the MoC.