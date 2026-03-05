NSG Conducts Anti-terror Mock Drill at Tirumala

Tirupati: The National Security Guard (NSG) conducted an anti-terror mock drill in the early hours of Thursday at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple and Padmavati Guest House in Tirumala to assess security preparedness and inter-agency coordination.

A control room was set up opposite Rambageecha Guest House to coordinate the exercise. Around 180 NSG commandos and 80 officials from the district administration, police, TTD vigilance and security wing, fire services and temple staff participated.

The drill, supervised by the NSG, aimed to strengthen security in Tirupati and Tirumala and enhance coordination during emergencies. Prior to the exercise, a district-level review meeting was held under District Collector S. Venkateswar with officials from police, revenue, fire, medical and health, and transport departments to plan security rehearsals and response measures.

Tirupati SP L. Subba Rayudu, TTD Vigilance and Security Officer A. Surendra and other officials were present. Officials said the drill focused on securing high-footfall religious centres, reviewing command and control systems, communication networks and emergency medical response to ensure swift and effective action during crises.